Globoplay release of Doctor Who series from the BBC for free in may

The Globoplay released in the you access to seasons 5 and 6 Doctor Whoseries Behind the News and Impure Thoughts for non-subscribers to the service. Distributed by The BBC Studiosthe series will be available free of charge on the platform until the 8th of June.

The 5th season of Doctor Who it marked the debut of the Matt Smith as the 11th Doctor, and that he had, as companions, Amy Pond (Karen Gillanand Rory WilliamsArthur Darvill). Now in its 12th year, the series has shown in Brazil, with exclusivity by the Globoplay.