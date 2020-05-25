Halsey, released Finally / / “beautiful stranger” and “SUGA”s Interlude” featuring the one member of the BTS. Listen to it! Music

With his new album about to be released, “Manic” will be coming to the market on 17th of January of this year, Halsey has released two more samples that we will be able to listen to on his long-awaited album. Check it out!

“Finally / / “Beautiful Stranger”, is a ballad acoustic, introspective, and melancholy, which shows the singer has ventured with success into a new environment of sound within pop music.

The clip, released just a little, it is just as simple and beautiful, bringing out the singer was singing the song in a bar, under the two climates, with very different settings: at a certain moment it is produced, with a long-haired, and with an audience in front of you, and on the other, it is the most stripped-down, with a t-shirt to tank tops and showing off your music-just for the waitstaff, who are cleaning up the tables, prior to the closing of the site.

“SUGA”s Interlude” is also a ballad, but with a footprint that is different. It is inserted in the chorus, mellow-made for the singer with a rap song that SUCKS on the pb’s say, in korea, in a sample of our music, that roal, between it and the Halsey, he recorded “the Boy With the Luv” with them at the beginning of this year.

Listen to “SUGA”s Interlude (with Suga of BTS).”

