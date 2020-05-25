The ” if you think corn isn’t very common at the table of the brazilians, but it is very tasty and a perfect dessert for those who do something different. Check it out!

Ingredients

1 packet cream 1 cup (tea) milk powder

1 cup (tea) de leite

3 eggs 100 ml coconut milk

1 can of corn drained

½ Cup (tea) of sugar

For the Caramel:

2 cups (tea) of sugar

1 cup (tea) of water

Directions

In a blender, add all ingredients and mix well until there are no lumps. Set aside.

For the Caramel: