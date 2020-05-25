Credit: an_vision on Unsplash
The ” if you think corn isn’t very common at the table of the brazilians, but it is very tasty and a perfect dessert for those who do something different. Check it out!
Ingredients
- 1 packet cream 1 cup (tea) milk powder
- 1 cup (tea) de leite
- 3 eggs 100 ml coconut milk
- 1 can of corn drained
- ½ Cup (tea) of sugar
For the Caramel:
- 2 cups (tea) of sugar
- 1 cup (tea) of water
Directions
- In a blender, add all ingredients and mix well until there are no lumps. Set aside.
For the Caramel:
- In a saucepan, add the sugar until it caramelar.
- Add the water and stir to remove the lumps, until it is at the point of a piece of candy.
- Then place the caramel on a sheet pan and place in the freezer for it to firm up faster.
- After that, add the mixture from the blender over the caramel, and light roast in a preheated oven at 180 °C for about 1 hour in a water bath.
- Remove, unmold and serve.
