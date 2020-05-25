Here’s Christian Bale as the villain in Marvel’s Gorr to Me 4 out of Chris Hemsworth

© Instagram / Christian Bale

The ex-actor, city of Christian Baleturning on Gorr, the God Butcher, in a new concept for Me: Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth.

After the release of ” Thor: Ragnarok, it has brought a new vision of the God of Thunder, and the future looks brighter than ever for the character of Chris Hemsworth in the Universe of Film from the Marvel universe. In the third installment of the series, I restored the roots of shakespearean in the franchise, throwing in a dash of humor, spontaneous, and in a tone of science fiction from the mid-80’s. In his highly anticipated sequel to the highly-anticipated, with fans saving Jane Foster, a woman by Natalie Portman, to come back and face up to the mantle of “Thor”. The film will also see the ex-Batman Christian Bale as a bad guy.

At this point in the film, we have no idea who Christian Bale you will be playing at the ” Thor: the Love and Make up. Most recently, wondered what a villain He would be playing in the film, with a strong contender being the Gorr, the God Butcher. Thanks to an amazing concept created by the media artist Her Design, and we can see how He could have become if he were to become a Gorr, the God Butcher, the next film from Chris Hemsworth. You can check out the artwork below.





This week’s edition of Christian Bale as Gorr, the God Butcher, is similar to the look and feel of the character in the comic book, and is quite scary when compared to the visual designs seen in Thor: Ragnarok. Gorr would be an interesting role for Bale, especially as the killer-of-God freak is drastically different from the characters the actor has brought to life previously. Even though He may be, has been confirmed as the villain in the project, we don’t know who exactly he is playing. Me: Love it), and the Thunder won’t get to the movies up to the year 2022, so we have plenty of time to speculate on who will be the bad guy in order to Chris Hemsworth.





Are you excited to see Christian Bale joining Chris Hemsworth in ” Thor: the Love and Make up? Stop by with your thoughts in the comments section!

For complete details on the plot of Thor: the Love and Make up for the from Taika Waititi), are currently under wraps, although the film is partially based on the comic book series Mighty Thor by Jason Aaron, where Jane Foster becomes the new Thor. Directed by Taika Waititi, from a script she co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale.

