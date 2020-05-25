In the afternoon on other days. Angelina Jolie takes kids shopping in Los Angeles – Who are the

+



Angelina Jolie, Vivienne, Knox; Shiloh (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Angelina Jolie it took the children of HotelTo 10, KnoxTo 10, Zahara14th, and ShilohAnd 13, in a clothing store in Los Angeles, california, in the United States. They have been photographed by a paparazzo leaving the car on the spot. She also is the mother of MaddoxOf 18 , and People, 15.

The children have been the result of the relationship between the actress and Brad Pitt, who broke up at the end of 2016. Pitt and Angelina meet regularly to develop issues related to their children. According to the The Daily Mailthe ex-couple, the actors have found at least two times, at the beginning of the year to clarify some of the details of the new decision on the custody of children after a legal battle of more than two years after the divorce.

The former couple was photographed by paparazzi while doing a meeting with a lawyer that has lasted more than three hours. The two seemed to be worn out and not very user friendly on the site.

Angelina Jolie with their children (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Shiloh (Photo: The Grosby Group)

