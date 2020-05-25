In the Afternoon session on Monday (25/5): the Globe shows the movie X-Men

Http: shows-X-Men – First-Class-in-Session in the Afternoon of this Monday (the 25th), at 14h59 (zone, utc). Launched in 2011, the movie shows the origin of the characters of the franchise, of the head. The story begins in the 1960s when Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik Lehnsherr (Michael Fassbender) meet and commence a friendship.

Prior to becoming Professor X, Charles, graduated with a degree in Philosophy and Theology, and holds a post-graduate course at the United Nations. At the university of Oxford, and he meets Erik, who is the son of jews who were murdered during the Second World War (1939-1945). The character that Michael Fassbender is only narrowly escaped with the power to control metal, which allowed him to flee and turn into Actions.

The two create a friendship based on mutual respect for the intelligence and ideals of the other. In 1965, Charles decides to use his psychic powers to teach young people the mutants to use their gifts for peaceful purposes.

This is a School for the Young, the Gifted, run by a couple of friends. However, to join forces in order to prevent a new world war, it was irreconcilable differences, and follow different paths.

Here are the other films that will be shown during the Afternoon Session of this weekend: the Haunted house (Tuesday), Operation baby Sitter (on Wednesday), the Princess and the Frog (Thursday), and it’s 2 on Friday).

Watch below to see the trailer for X-Men – First-Class.

