Influencer of iran, known as the ‘Angelina Jolie’s the zombie’, is arrested for blasphemy

The star of iran’s Instagram that has since become famous by posting photos that show where he was able to get it to look like the american actress Angelina Jolie has been arrested, according to a press release from the islamic republic of Iran.







Sahar Tabar became internationally famous with his photos, so shocking, that it appeared to show a ‘version of the zombie’ from actress Angelina Jolie Photo: Reproduction/Instagram / BBC News-Brazil

Sahar Tabar, is accused of the crimes such as blasphemy (insulting God and the customs of the sacred), and incitement to violence, ” says the news agency Tasneem.

A warrant for his arrest, would have broken a Court in Tehran, capital of iran, which deals with “crimes, cultural rights, and the moral and the social.

Tabar has gained world-wide fame last year after her pictures viralizaram on the internet.

Although there are rumors that she has undergone more than 50 cosmetic procedures to look like the actress, most of the images have gone through a process of intense editing on digital.

Who is the Sahar Tabar?

The 22-year-old has attracted the attention of the world with pictures and videos, it looks like the version of “zombie” Angelina Jolie, ” says the journalist of the BBC, the Middle East, to Sebastian at the Time.

With the cheeks, engineered, lips swollen, and her nose is extremely lifted appearance, it has provoked a discussion about the excesses of plastic surgery.





Since his arrest, the Instagram of Tahar has been deleted. Photo: Reproduction/Instagram / BBC News-Brazil

In some of the photos, Tabar appears, with the heating on the nose, indicating that it had undergone a plastic surgery and wearing a hijab, loose, about hair.

After a fascinating, and horrifying, its more of 26.8 thousand followers on Instagram, but she also gave indications that much of her look ghostly if it was the make-up and digital editing — in fact, it had been transformed into a kind of art installation.

What do you know about the prison

Tabar was arrested after the police receive a complaint against them, says the agency Tasneem. She was accused of blasphemy, incitement to violence, illegal acquisition of property, abuse of the dress code of the country in order to encourage the youth to moral corruption.

Since then, her account on Instagram has been deleted. Tabar became a member of a long list of influencers and bloggers in iran to be punished and prosecuted for the violation of the harsh laws of the land.

The Instagram is the only major social network that is permitted in the islamic republic of Iran. Facebook, Twitter and Telegram have been officially “banned” in there.

The news of the arrest of the Tabar sparked protests on the internet, with ironic comments saying that she should have been involved in crimes of a less “electric”, such as murder and the embezzlement of public funds.

See also: Coronavirus: japanese experiment that shows the speed with which the virus spreads in the restaurant



BBC News – Brazil All rights reserved. It is forbidden any kind of reproduction without the express written permission of the BBC News uk.