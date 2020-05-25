Italian designers are re-creating bags the famous luxury

The models of the iconic bags from designer labels such as christian Dior, Gucci and Louis Vuitton have always been coveted items, but it is not really accessible to you. In order to experiment with new possibilities in the studio design The Camera 60 and went on to re-create parts of desire, by means of the reuse of the waste. Looking at the concept of the upcyclingthe project creates the models of the handbags luxury with products found in your home: boxes, carton, cartons of cookies, and even the labels from the coffee shop. The result is a the it-bag repaginadas that you delight in on the internet.

Come along and see for yourself!

In 2011, the designer the products She Rivituso teamed up with the expertise and abilities of Matteo Bastiani, a specialist in leather goods. Together, they founded the Camera60, located in Milan, Italy. Since then, it provides technical advice to the markings on the branch that you are working with handbags and leather goods.

However, there was a period of social isolation, the pair came up with the design for the rebuilding grants, which is a trend on the runways, and it became the talk of celebrities and fashionistas around the world. At the initiative of the designers it was put in place, and the artwork can be viewed at page inspiring profile on @Camera60studio on Instagram.

The four-hand, the origins of the studio is also sewn on the pockets, and applies them to the development of a fashion to be more sustainable. The highlight of the contract is guaranteed by the accurate techniques and meticulous finishing, you grab the attention of your followers on social media.

The list of materials in the designers are used to reconstruct the designer bags are the packaging of the snacks, shoe boxes and even wrapping paper that are related to the fashion industry. The packaging of a product in the beauty line of the Channel, for example, it has been used for the creation of a “replica” of the Mini-Le Chiquito, the stock exchange, which became hit when you check off the runway in the brand Jacquemus.

The other bet is certain it was in the model in a Mini Gold Bag. To the version, if you are a product of Chanel was built with a package of Oreo’s, fruit of the partnership is the brand name of the biscuits with the influencer By Chiara Ferragni.

The project that demands creativity and dedication. The duo performs digital simulations when the idea of some kind of model of the handbag a particular way. And it doesn’t stop there, the material need to be tested, and even the seam is scanned at the time of production.

“It was just a matter of experience, and to make bags using materials in an unusual way. Our intention was to reuse the plastic material in a different way, and we wanted to bring you all the techniques that are applied to the leather, to the objects of everyday life,” said She in an interview with the Insider.

Chains, ropes, and fasteners, arrematam the accessories of the bags. “We want to inspire people to be creative and to actually create something, rather than waste,” he said.

While the parts aren’t available for sale, the studio has provided a template you want to print. This is a model that is inspired by the Mini Kelly, is the model of the iconic brand Hermés. You can simply choose some of the packaging or labeling of the product, the cut in the standard formats as indicated by the mold on the base of the purse, sew or glue the pieces. After that, it’s time to finish it with accessories of your choice. In the case of the bagthe profile recommends to the strip. The important thing is to release the creativity!

