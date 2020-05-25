Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage can act together in a movie about a vampire – 20/05/2020

Fans of “Game of Thrones” may get a chance to see the two characters working together anytime soon.

According to Variety magazine, Jason Momoa, and Peter Dinklage reportedly negotiating to produce and star in the film “the Good, the Bad & Undead” (“the Good, the Bad, and the walking Dead,” or, in translation, not official), in the studio There.

The magazine says that Momoa will is a vampire who has sworn never to kill. Already, Dinklage is going to give new life to Van Helsing, the latest in a long line of vampire hunters.

The two of them together in order to apply a blow to the city-to-city: Van Helsing pretends to be to kill the co-worker is unlikely in the exchange of money. However, the plan goes awry when a bounty is placed on the head of the vampire, and the two of you need to get away together….

In the direction of the studio has already signed a contract with the Max, Barbakow, who most recently directed the Andy Samberg, and Cristin Milioti in the comedy “Palm Springs”.

In the “Game of Thrones”, Dinklage played Tyrion Lannister, and Momoa, Khal Drogo, — two of the favorite characters of the fans.