Jennifer Aniston is celebrating the entrance of the Matthew-Perry-on-Instagram – Who

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Jennifer Aniston has used her Instagram to celebrate the entrance of a friend’s Matthew Perry on the social networking site. The actor, known for playing Chandler Bing on the Friendscreated their profile is on the last Thursday (6), and the last of the squad to have an account or not.

“I am shocked that He is the last person to join Instagram, and considering that it was a… um… oh, shit! A carrier for processing in a computer,” says the artist of Rachel Green on the television sitcom. In a phrase, it is a reference to an episode in which the character doesn’t know what is the occupation of the Usa.

The notice of entry for the Bahamas on Instagram that was done by Lisa Kudrow, Phoebe Buffay in the tv series. Within minutes, the actor was “very busy” and the users had problems to follow it, the same thing that happened with the profile, in the process, in September or October. It even holds the record for the account to reach more quickly, with a million followers, surpassing Meghan Markle, and prince Harry.

