Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, and a Bad Bunny or participate in the superlive, of the three-day

Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, and Bad Superman are just some of the 40 attractions that will be part of the festival online In The Housesponsored by HouseParty, between the 15th and the 17th of may. The event kicks off on Friday, the 15th, at 18 o’clock (schedule of Brasília).

In addition to the musical performances, the event will feature a conversation about cooking, exercise routines, special, dance, comedy, and magic. Among the other names confirmed are John Legend, Snoop dogg, Zooey Deschanel, Joseph Andres, Christina Tosi, Terry Crews, Cam Newton, Neil Patrick Harris, Alicia Keys, Chvrches, and Bruklin Menzel.

The festival takes place in the app, which is available for users of the iphone, ipad and Android devices.

The online event is a part of the launch of a new feature in the app that allows you to the type of meeting, proposed at the event.

The full line-up at the site of application.

