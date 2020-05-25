Katy Perry talks about being pregnant during a pandemic

During an interview last Thursday (the 21st), Katy Perry he talked about how it is for her to deal with pregnancy during the pandemic of the coronavirus. I she announced that she was expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom in march, a video talking about fertility in the song “Never Worn White.

“In the past, I used to be a maniacal perfectionist in control of the situation, and to all the maniacs perfectionists are surtando right now. And the makers are on the brink of collapse. So, I’m going crazy a little bit, like, every day. But, also, I attribute this to the uncertainty of being pregnant for the first time, you will have a child and you don’t know [o futuro]. In Los Angeles, just to extend the length of social isolation, until the month of August, and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m going to trust the professionals,’” he said I in the interview with you.

