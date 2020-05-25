Kevin Hart will be back at work in Jumanji after an accident – the News of the film

The actor will take part in the release of the new film, alongside Dwayne Johnson.

Getty Images

Kevin Hart is back!!! Or something like that…

The actor has just been cleared to return to work after suffering a serious injury in the spine and in the ribs during a car accident in September. Right now, he’s gearing up to take part in the marketing campaign for Jumanji: the Next Phase, the next Dwayne Johnson, Danny DeVito and Danny Glover.

According to a source, the site is Up. News, Hart is already active, “move yourself,” and seemed to be in a good mood, while he was walking with his co-stars. In spite of this, the recovery includes physical therapy to strengthen the muscles of the back, and he went through some surgery after that happened to me.

On the 1st of September, he and two other friends, Jared Black, and Rebecca Broxterman, traveling on board of the Barracuda’s 70’s, when the car veered off the road and rolled down a embankment. While his companions were trapped in the wreckage, Hart was able to get out to ask for help. The roof of the vehicle, and a present of birthday, which the actress has given himself, he had to be removed in order for the driver to be rescued.

The actor and his friend were immediately taken to different hospitals in the Los Angeles area. Already, Broxterman, suffered minor injuries. Authorities in Calabasas, the location where the accident occurred, stated that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

We don’t know when Hart will return to work, but it remains to hope that the recovery process is successfully completed.