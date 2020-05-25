Khloé Kardashian’s changing the look, and receive the praise of daring, of Tristan Thompson

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, George Pimentel/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian he renewed the seal of beauty! On Friday, the 22nd, Khloéthat was also the rumors of an alleged pregnancy, has decided to change the look and drew the attention of the users, especially for your ex Tristan Thompson.
The muse of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians if you said goodbye to your wires, platinum plated and presented in a tone of brownish discharge. Love it!
She also trimmed the ends, leaving a length just below her shoulders. Responsible for the processing were the hair stylists Andrew Fitzsimon and Tracey Cunningham.
Of course, more than 111 million viewers in the Instagram they were crazy, including the father of her child.
The player of the The Cleveland Cavaliers you wrote:”Malvadinha. P. S. S. I Am the legend“and you included an emoji of fire, heart and muscles. In the legend, Khloé was written …location: located just under the skin of the really“.
Currently, the two have a relationship that is healthy for the smallTrue To Thompson’s. And, in spite of the rumors that they are together, the source of the The E! News it’s guaranteed that they’ll just give up for his daughter.
“They have a great relationship with her parenting right now, and this is it“explained the insider. “They spent more and more time together, but both of them have already agreed that they will not stick together“.
The source was told that the basketball player has been spending time in the house of the star “to give you the [True] to some sort of normality, with both of their parents close by“.
“Khloé and Tristan’s got to be a good place to have a conversation… things are going pretty good right now, and Khloé wants it to stay that way. It has been a great father, and she will respect you in that way“, completed.