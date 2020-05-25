Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are stopping production of their brands of beauty,

The multi-coronavirus has affected the production of the brands of the beauty of the sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. The providers of the Performing Crafts, and KKW, in California, and have had to close their doors, and why their lines were required to stop. The KKW has shared the news via Twitter:

“Due to the existing orders of the health care in California, our customer service center is temporarily closed,” said the official. “Even though our website will be accepting orders for our customer service centre can no longer guarantee delivery dates at this time. In your request, you will receive the highest priority so that using the send.

The company also shared how to get in touch with customer support to get help with orders, and cancellations.“We will continue to keep you all updated via email and on our Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and we hope to keep on sharing beauty tips, tricks, and the contents of the KKW and Beauty to you,” concluded the message. In the Case with Cosmetics, shared a similar statement.