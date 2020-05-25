Kim Kardashian has helped him to 17 held in 90 days and Kim Kardashian

In April of this year, Kim Kardashian West has revealed in the magazine She he is studying to be a lawyer, and what you want to do a review of the Lawyers ‘ association of north america in the year 2022. While it’s NOW established, the entrepreneur and star of the the reality tv show he has been working on over the past three months in order to reduce the sentences of 17 prisoners who have been incarcerated (one-time) for non-violent crimes related to drug trafficking and human trafficking.

Efforts have been made for the purpose of the campaign 90 Days of Freedom (The 90-Days-of-Freedom, in Portuguese), which is part of the The First Step, The Act, made law last year by president Donald Trump. This is not the first time that the united states is working for reform of the judiciary in the country. In the first case, in the last year, Kim Kardashian has managed to the liberation of Alice Johnson, who was sentenced to life in prison for a crime that was non-violent and connected with drug trafficking of cocaine. The disclosure to the public of the case for the entrepreneur, and the intervention of the same, along with Donald Trump, made it possible for a woman to be out on the streets.

Brittany K. Barnett, a lawyer from the staff of the Kardashian-West-and-co-founder of the project, Buried Alive, and MiAngel Cody, the lead lawyer from The Decarceration Collective, told CNN that the involvement of the former has been central to the campaign. According to them, the advantage provided financial support to the lawyers to travel across the country to go to court to ask for the release of the prisoners. In addition, Kim helps those prisoners who are released to come to the house, as is often the prisons are located “hundreds of miles from their families.”

According to the lawyers, ” Kim is genuinely devoted to this topic. We are very grateful,” said the news website.