Kim Kardashian’s shows in an exchange of compliments between Stormi and Chicago, and love the web – the one Who

Stormi Webster, daughter of Kylie Jenner, the exchange of compliments with the Chicago-to-West-daughter of Kim Kardashian (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kim Kardashian caught in the web of the show, a moment to store in between her daughter and Kanye West, to Chicago, and a niece, Stormi, Webster, Kylie Jenner, and Travis Scott. In the footage, the two cousins are having fun together on a stand, and they exchange compliments.

“I like your hair,” he said to Chicago to Stormi. The press, flattered, thanked him, “Thank you,” she said, running a hand in his hair.

Kim Kardashian, with the Chicago, St. and to the North (to the left and right. I, dir.) (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Chicago West-daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

