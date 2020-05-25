Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have come together to celebrate the first anniversary of the Stormi at walt Disney world

With the advent of the two-year anniversary of the Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they were reunited with the other members of the family of the Kar-Jenner, to celebrate the Walt Disney Worldin Orlando, Florida. The fans have also viewed Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, North West and Penelope Disick on the premises, on Wednesday, the 22nd.

“They all seemed to be having fun and relaxingit, ” said an eye-witness of the famous group when they were in the queue for the attraction of The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure. “Has shown This to Stormi!“.

And with that, the great day, Stormi coming up (the anniversary of it takes place on the 1st of February, and the fans are looking forward to the release of a new collection of Kylie’s Crafts. For those who don’t know, the new collection of the brand, has been performed in co-operation with the small.