Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have come together to celebrate the first anniversary of the Stormi at walt Disney world

With the advent of the two-year anniversary of the Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they were reunited with the other members of the family of the Kar-Jenner, to celebrate the Walt Disney Worldin Orlando, Florida. The fans have also viewed Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, North West and Penelope Disick on the premises, on Wednesday, the 22nd.
“They all seemed to be having fun and relaxingit, ” said an eye-witness of the famous group when they were in the queue for the attraction of The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure. “Has shown This to Stormi!“.
And with that, the great day, Stormi coming up (the anniversary of it takes place on the 1st of February, and the fans are looking forward to the release of a new collection of Kylie’s Crafts. For those who don’t know, the new collection of the brand, has been performed in co-operation with the small.
“I have been waiting for this moment ever since I found out I was pregnant“she said on Instagram. “A complete collection of Kylie’s Crafts is dedicated to my beautiful daughter.“.
And on the topic of “maternity leave“it also came about when Kylie and her sister Kim Kardashianfilmed a video together for the Youtube. Kylie has revealed that she hopes to be able to give Stormi some of the brothers and sisters. “I find myself with four children. I just don’t know when. I don’t have time for this, and I don’t know if I’ll do it tomorrow, or in seven years“.
No matter what the future reserves for the Case, it seems that she and the Monster are destroyed at the coparentalidade. In a recent interview with the XXL Magazinethe rapper talked about his admiration for Kylie, saying: “I will I will always love you-the mother-of-Stormi“.