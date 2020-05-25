Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have made up and are together for a month”

Andm October in 2019, the separation of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have given us plenty to talk about, but, as had been predicted at the time, and it seems that it has not been final and conclusive.

This is because, according to the international press, the two made up and went back to living together….

In the past week, Kylie had already left for his followers on the Instagram with the flea behind the ear ” after you share the photo where it was at the foot of the artist’s work.

Now, it’s a source of Entertainment Tonight reveals that the couple have been officially together for about a month now.

“They’ve always had a love and respect for each other, but they decided to take a break in the past year, since it was happening to a lot of stuff. Not able to focus on what was needed to make the relationship work and the work of the Has exploded on to the world of make-up, and the Monster was at the top of the tour. Although things have calmed down, have been able to cope with it… at the end of the day, the two of them are happy to be back in the family,” said a source to the publication.

It now only remains to wait for official confirmation.

