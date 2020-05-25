Kylie Jenner gives tips on how to not be bored during the isolation of

You are looking for things to do while on the isolates due to the coronavirus? Kylie Jenner you are here to help you out.

The star’s 22-year-old from KUWTK used Instagram this Thursday, the 19th, in order to reveal how it is a distraction while staying in a home away from home during a pandemic.

A founding member of the Kylie’s Crafts he recalled how shedid not come out of the house“during the pregnancy. Stormi Webster because she wanted to keep everything a secret.

“It was my choice to do so, so I don’t let me get boredit, ” she said. “I’ve watched movies, read books, and was a ‘day spa’, and it was taking long baths, doing face masks; take care of my skin, I was taking care of my hair“.

Jenner is also said to ride “many of the puzzles“claiming that this is too much “estimated“.

Now that it is isolated, and is in its 9th day, she is doing the same. In fact, she has said that it is doing more puzzles, and watching Westworld.

“[Eu também] I’m spending more time with my daughter, cooking, reading“she went on. “Staying at home is fun“.