Netflix: here’s all the tv shows and movies, who come to the book this week

Every week, Netflix adds tv shows and movies in their now extensive catalogue. With this in mind, the Metro Newspaper has selected the top releases of this week, so you will be able to keep up with the latest news on the streaming platform. Check it out:
Available from Monday-Friday (may 25)
Available from today (26)
- Annabelle
- Hannah Gadsby — The Douglas
Available from Wednesday (the 27th)
- Jeffrey Epstein — the Power and Perversion.
- Ya No I’m Here All The Time
Available from Thursday night (the 28th)
- CHiPs: The Movie
- Missing — In The Start
- Dorohedoro
- Obsessive Crush On
Available from Friday (march 29)
- Kenny Sebastian is The Most Interesting Person in the Room
- Somebody Feed Phil (season 3)
- The Space Force
Will be available from Saturday (30)
