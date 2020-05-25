Nova music of Cardi B will be lançada ‘muito em breve’

Cardi B prometeu to seus fãs by uma live do not Instagram that his next single is coming up “muito em breve”.

Not to worry, Bardi Gang: Cardi revelou that her next single chegará “muito em breve”. Na sexta-feira (22 de maio), a rapper Cardi B is conectou com fãs em uma live no Instagram, onde fez o anúncio exciting. Ela disse aos mais de 80 thousand spectators who eles can wait ouvir o single principal do seu so much awaited second album, em um futuro muito next.

“My single is coming up muito, muito em breve, ok pessoal?”, Ela disse aos fãs. John isso, ela fez uma piada. “my single will be coming up quando eu lose weight … never!” before acrescentar: “não, is coming up em breve, eu juro. Vocês vão worship”. Q that seus fãs persistent perguntaram ela quanto tempo serious “em breve”, ela respondeu: “Muito em breve.. Eu não quero give you many information because meus fãs estão assistindo, mas também os inimigos”.

This single, that was suspense beginning of this year due à pandemic coronavírus, mark o primeiro lançamento solo Cardi from “Press” em maio 2019. Embora ela tenha feito participações em músicas de outros artistas from então, faz muito tempo os fãs não managed to grab the um single estritamente Cardi. Bardi Gang waits ainda mais o projeto de acompanhamento de sua estréia em 2018, Invasion of Privacy, especially q who is renegociações of contracts related causaram um delay no novo album. No entanto, a chegada de um lead single é um bom sinal that o novo album is caminho.

We last few months, Cardi vem causing novas articulações, presumivelmente do novo album, including uma faixa os fãs apelidaram of “Respect”. No entanto, in accordance com @CardiBTeam no Twitter, ela especificou that “Respect” is not be or lead single.