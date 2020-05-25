Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans (Avengers Endgame, friends, is how they deal with the rumors about them

© Instagram / Scarlett Johansson

Contrary to the rumors that bloom on the Web Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans has never dated. It does not, the two actors are very good friends for quite some time. For those who don’t know, they met on the set of the movie, The Perfect Notes that, in 2004, and they had a great passion for more user-friendly. The one strong link that has not ceased to arouse any suspicion about their relationship. The situation soon spread to the world. However, the most important stakeholders, have always said that if you consider them a brother and a sister. But then again, how do they live, and the rumors about them?

According to the information reported by the site, TheThings, Scarlett Johansson Chris Evans just chose to ignore the rumors of a romance, about them. You may not know it, but the star of the movie Avengers Endgame and they made a pact to never let the gossip hurt his lovely friend. A smart thing to do, we can only receive it. Far and away the ambiguities, the character and the actor are so on the same wave-length, and it is a good thing! And for more news from the duo, editorial board, ‘melty’, reveals that Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans really think of each other.

