School of Technology | It’s good and worth Watching? Check out the Trailer, Synopsis, and more

Are you wanting to know everything about the movie The school of Technology that is available in the Movies? So, you’ve come to the right place! Here you will find the trailer, the cast, the plot, and all of the technical data sheet of the film to find out more about this great production of the world of entertainment.

The school of Technology is a movie-Action, Adventure, Comedy 1h36min of the length in the direction of the Kyle Newman and the stars Jaime King, Samuel L. Jackson, Madeleine Stack and Hailee Steinfeld. Below you can check out all the information about this production.

It’s good and worth watching?

A comedy drama of youth, which puts you in a group of young actors in the main roles of a group of spies who are facing old friends in the criminal underworld. Light, fun, and a good way for a Saturday night. The choice of the cast is great, and some of the passages are pretty funny, worth checking out if you get the chance.

Technical Data

Name: The school of Technology .

. Date of issue: 29/05/2015 .

.

Synopsis: The 16-year-old Megan Walsh (Hailee Steinfeld), is already a young assassin trained with the best of them. But she was tired of this life, and to feign his own death to start over again. With a secret identity, and she is enrolled as a student at a small school, but his old boss (Jessica Alba) is suspicious of the strike, and he decides to investigate the case.

Director: Kyle Newman

The cast: Jaime King , Samuel L. Jackson , Madeleine Stack , Hailee Steinfeld . Length: 1h36min A Note To Imdb: 5.4 / 10 the 19157 users.





The Trailer

So, what do you think of the movie The school of Technology? Let us know in the comments!

