Selena Gomez, cites Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, as the voices are awe-inspiring, and he says that Instagram is destroying a generation

Within a week of releasing his new album, “Rare“,, Selena Gomez gave an overview of more than a decade-long career in a lengthy interview with the magazine “Dazed”. Responding to questions from co-workers, friends and fans, the singer reveals one of the superstars the most normal of all-time, cute, sexy, cool, caring, fun and contemporary all at the same time. She said: “it Is very tiresome to play a character with something as personal as music.”

With the release of the “Rare” comes up four years later with the album “Revival,” a period in which you have participated in the two follow-ups to the animated movie “Hotel Transylvania”, number two Marvis, and, most recently, the feature film “The Dead don’t Die”, the Jim Jarmuschand “A Rainy Day in New York, the Woody Allen. A companion to the set Timothée Chalamet on the causes, asking the question with the director of either the past or present, it would have worked, if I could have. Immediately she replied, Martin Scorseseaccompany with a bow.

Selena Gomes while filming for “A Rainy Day in New York, in the fall of 2017. Photo: Getty Images

Already, the managing director Jarmusch praised its style, voice, and pulled him by the subject of the influence of the music, and asked if she espelharia in the singing veteran. I love the tenderness and the gentle sound of the times-gone-by. I find myself listening to Billie Holiday, Patsy Cline, Carole King and Ella Fitzgerald all the time, specifically because of the different tones of their voices,” he says.

Going back to the new album, and Selena said that she has worked hard to deliver it. "I've come to think of it, nobody would be like, and my singing career ended. I've worked so hard on this album. I'm glad that you're going to be fine because I've done everything I could to try to make it more personal and real," he says, noting "Vulnerable" as to her favourite track. "It has been said that it was in the heart of the album, and that's a compliment for me…. I think it's pretty self-explanatory, but I am saying that I am willing to devote myself even more, so that you can deal with who I am and what I need as a woman, because I'm not going to accept anything less than that," he said.

Selena started her career on TELEVISION with the characters of the innocent, the “Barney & Friends” and in “The Wizards of Waverly Place”; he recorded his first records as a group Selena Gomez & The Scene to pursue a solo career and, very quickly, to get the name to pop. In the midst of this whirlwind of events, she has always been honest in discussing their mental health issues, her struggle with lupus and her plight to bring a kidney transplant — a donation from her best friend, Francia Raisa.

In 2016, she has become the most followed in the world on Instagram — today is the 167-million-followers — but after a while, did not care to speak of it as the application was incompatible with a strong sense of identity. The photographer Brianna Capozzi it causes and asked if there was a button to push, and to completely get rid of Instagram, if it is hit. “Oh, God!” I think a lot of people don’t like me for saying that. (laughter) If I have to find a way that is balanced and happy, it would be nice, but I would be lying to you if I told you that social media is destroying a part of my generation and their identity,” he said.

In an interview at the time of the release of the movie "The Dead don't Die", and Selena, which has 24.6 million subscribers on his youtube channel, and 59.800 million followers on Twitter, and it's said to be impossible at that moment to become the social media platforms to secure users, and has led young people to take a break if you feel overwhelmed. "For my generation, and specifically, social media has been awesome. I understand that it is awesome to use as a platform, but it freaks me out when you see it, as they are exposed to, the girls and the boys. I think that it's dangerous," she pondered.

In relation to other social issues, Selena has been strongly against the policies of the Trump in relation to the immigrant population. So much so that it is one of the producers of the series “Living Undocumented”.that was released at the end of 2019 at the latest in the Series. The films show the horror on the border of the U.S. through the stories of real families by the immigration of the family to the United States of america. “I am always sincere about my background, about as much as I talk about immigration, my grandparents, had they not have been crossing the border illegally, I would not have been born at all. In the series, we have eight families, and people come up to me on the street and ask if there is any way you can help them,” he says.

Selena says that one of the main reasons to be involved with the project was to “free my people”. “It’s definitely scary, but I think that sometimes you just have to do the things that scare you to stir up the people. They were being called to the alien, the criminal, and I can’t even imagine what these children are being separated from their families are going through. This is something that will traumatize for the rest of their lives. It would need to be discussed,” he said.

Selena Gomes at the launch of a series of “Living Undocumented,” in October 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Watch Unicef since 2009, Selena talks about some of the exciting moments that has ever lived on a humanitarian mission. "One of them was in Chile, when I took the pictures on my phone umascrianças, and I showed it to them. They had never seen a picture of them. Even the water was of a quality so poor that they could not see their reflections. I remember it was so enjoyable because it is, of course, we are doing everything we can to assist them in providing safe drinking water, education, building of schools and hospitals, but when you have to deal directly with these children, the situation is different. How to play soccer with plastic bottles wrapped in rubber bands, and seeing them happy. I'm not a very good football player… but I can pretend," he says.