Selena Gomez debuts a new production of Woody Allen’s Gazette-MAIL

After wandering in the limbo of uncertainty, a year after its release was cancelled by Amazon, you finally get to the movies for A Rainy Day in New York city, new project by Woody Allen, who is 82. At that time, the initiative was due to the movement of #metoo, and the uncertainties that still hang on to Allen, who is accused of having abused their adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, in 1992.

Without the support of a tech company, who engaged in a legal dispute over a US$ 68 million, and the director tried to make a deal with the dealer to ensure that it appears both in Europe and in Brazil, the film tells the story of a married couple Ashleigh (Elle Fanning), and Gatsby Welles (Timothée Chalamet). The two are planning to spend a weekend in New York city during a day off from school, but during her journey, she succeeds in the difficult task of interviewing the director of the cult from the time, as he wanders through the city, waiting to be loved.

How not to do it since 2009, and we Can All get it Right, Woody Allen himself in New York city, the city of his mother, and in the character of a large part of his filmography. Across the territory, and their encounters with people I had not seen for a long time, and the character of the Chalamet understand the subtleties of human relationships, and, of course, love. This is what Selena Gomez appears on the skin of a former colleague from school, to stir up the hearts of the young.

Elle Fanning is living with a student on A Rainy Day in New York city (Photo: Handout)

In portraying a protagonist when you fall in the talk of older men (in this case, the character of the Medina), the director, and screenwriter, raised more dust into the discussion of sexism. In France, for example, in a critique of progress. But Allen, who says he is 100% in favor of #metoo, it ensures that you don’t feel met: “I have not read the one that comes out here and there. It is for this reason that I am able to make a movie every year. I have one, and I think the other one, without spending time thinking about the impact of what I do.”

And so it is: by 2020, he has already pulled Rifkin”s Festival, filmed in San Sebastian (Spain), and featuring a cast of almost the whole of europe, including Louis Garrel, and Christoph Waltz. But in Europe, the principal is still the darling of the other actors in his country, he is far from a consensus. Your very own Chalamet, the main protagonist in this is A Rainy Day in New York city, has said it will never work with Allen again, even if you solve your imbrólio of the family. “I don’t think that one can have the opinion that I want to,” responds the officer.