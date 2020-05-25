“Sherlock Holmes 3”: Then it couldn’t keep Robert Downey, Jr. and as for Jude Law

© Instagram / Robert Downey Jr.

The series “Sherlock Holmes,” Guy Ritchie has had to be left out due to commitments on Marvel’s the Robert Downey. Part 3 is now in the starting blocks – and it already has a history as possible.

Robert Downey Jr.. he is a man of the people as a hero to the screen. According to many fans, and after a “Sherlock Holmes,” and “Sherlock Holmes 2: a Game in the shadows”he could have done a few rounds of the movie the assistant, Watson (Jude Law). In spite of this, such as “Iron Man”, and he had to fight repeatedly against Fiesling His – but he is a defeated foe.

Therefore, there is nothing to stop a new adventure from the master of the investigator, to smoke a pipe: “Sherlock Holmes 3” it should be released in December of 2021.

Downey, Jr. and as for Jude Law, should be returned as a dynamic duo. At this time, in contrast to the first two parts), Dexter Fletcher (“Rocketman”is not a director, but it’s Guy Ritchie.

Jude Law has revealed that Holmes and Watson don’t see them for a long time before they meet again in the “Sherlock Holmes 3”. This should be the case at the end of the “Sherlock Holmes 2”where’s the famous detective, dies – at least until you are in the world, and, at first, Watson. But the viewer knows that he only faked his death.

The same thing happened with the Sherlock Holmes book sir Arthur Conan Doyles: the author of really, really want his creation to die in the story “The Final Problem.” but the financial pressure and the public, forcing him to relive his / her picture that is immensely popular.

The return of Holmes to the screen, it can now be based on the story of the History In “The Empty House”the detective also made a return to the series in the books.

After a very long time, there is a meeting again between Watson and Holmes, that you will need to explain to your assistant’s confused as to how he survived the fall over a waterfall, is furious. But there is a little bit of time for a meeting-feeling: Sebastian Moran, an associate’s Nemesis Moriarty in the Holmes, a fight for the lives of the characters.

"Sherlock Holmes 3" it is scheduled to be released on the 22nd of December, 2021. If you would like to read about the return of the characters in the book template, you can purchase the works he has collected by sir Arthur Conan Doyle on Amazon for a surprisingly low price *.

