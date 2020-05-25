Snyder’s Cut): this is for you “the Justice League” and get a new version

Justice league of america it premiered in the fall of 2017. Following the events of the Batman v Superman’released the year before, the film managed to put together a few of the major heroes of the DC universe: Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and, of course, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Superman (Henry Cavill).

But it was for the same reason. The film received negative reviews and flopped at the box office: grossed$ 657 million, slightly more than twice as much out of your budget. The figure is not only below the Marvel movies tend to rake in, but also some of the films in the house: The man-of-Steel – in 2013, it made$668 million.

Justice league of america it may not have been a very long outstanding, but it is a part of you that you may be one of the stories in the most intriguing of the film over the last few years, and probably more interesting than the plot of the movie, in and of itself.

Since its release, fans might argue that the defects of the Justice league of america they have a simple explanation: in the version that went to the cinema by the director, Zach Snyder, came up with it, and that, somewhere, there is a second version. This is fresh-cut, long, dark, and with the ideas that have been discarded from the final material, which became known as the “Snyder’s Cut.

Last Wednesday (the 20th), the Warner Bros. he announced that a new version of the Justice league of america the “Snyder’s Cut” – will come to the telinhas in 2021. Telinhas, and not to the big screen: the film will be released on HBO Max, the platform for the streaming company, which is set to debut in the us on the 27th.

Still a little lost in the story.” Below is a summary of everything that happened so far and what you already know to this new version.

By creating a universe that is

After directing films such as 300 and The Watchmentwo adaptations of a comic book, Zach Snyder, has been named to head The man-of-Steel – they recounted the origins of his family. The film was released in 2013 and is in spite of the mixed reviews, it was as well at the box office.

This has meant that, in that year, the Warner bros. announced an ambitious project: the film of Superman facing Batman. It would be epic: it is the first meeting of the major DC characters on the big screen. The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con, it was exciting:

Originally scheduled for 2015, and Batman v Superman’ it was pushed back until the end of 2016. The expectations for the film were high; with Snyder at the direction of the sound, I would follow directions in the dark, and realistic – that is to say, the maximum of realism in a story with a superseres you may have. It was extremely important to the film, it would be the basis for the construction of a universe of film (as well as its rival, Marvel), and, as a result, for a future film in the champions League.

The film has debuted, and it has made a US$ 873 million in the whole world. But the reception has not been according to plan: according to aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, only about 27% of the reviews have been very positive.

From then on, he started to roll over, something that would be repeated in the Justice league of america – Snyder has argued that a considerable part of the material of the film, had it not been for the final version of the hurting in the story. Here’s a fact: in the extended version, with 30 minutes at the most, ties up various loose ends in the script, and build a better speech that the heroes have for each other.

It’s safe to say that the BvS and The league they are not the only films of Snyder’s that you have a version of the controller: Dawn of the Dead, Sucker Punch and The Watchmen also go on the list.

Behind-the-scenes-of – The league

The production of the Justice league of america it was complicated. Even though all of the actors have returned in order to interpret their role, and the opportunity, after the receipt of the BvShe looked in the direction of Snyder’s poor. Then, in January 2017, the director, gave a version of a brute, with four hours of material — and do you think that the three hours of the Upcoming Deadline there were already a lot of stuff.

Time Warner, on the other hand, wanted the film to have a two-hour period. Snyder has handed over the first version, with a 2h20min but it is clear that this court, many adjustments still need to be made. But his work was interrupted by the sad news of the death of her daughter Autumm.

With this, Snyder has withdrawn from the production. To the end of the film, the film called the Joss Whedon – the director behind the first two The avengers. The farmers near you in the mood, and the dialogue Whedon, who worked on Marvel comics, they could somehow fix what was going wrong in the world of DC.

According to the The New York Times, Position created 80 new pages of the script for a film. He added, a moment to Wonder Woman, Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Martha Kent (Diane Lane), the mother of the Super. On the other hand, it has reduced the time for the screen to Flash, and Cyborg, in addition to the cutting off of the character from the actress Kiersey Clemons, who live in the romance of the Miller’s.

But the refilmagens three-month period surrounding the Crisis. At the time, Henry Cavill was in the running for another movie Mission: Impossible: The Effect Of The Fallout, and, thanks to a clause in the contract, and that he could not take his. The solution: a team of Justice league of america have removed it digitally, but the result is not the best (but also have a cost of US$ 25 million).

What’s next?

As soon as the movie was released, fans the world over have begun a campaign to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (“to Free the Court from Snyder” in English). Warner home video has received hundreds of messages, and the 180-thousand people have signed the petition for the extended version. The movement has come to the big screens of Times Square in New York city for Comic-Con, which takes place in the city.

And the public Snyder, and the players are also fed into the campaign that it became almost a meme. Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot…In the last second, (18), Jason Momoa, in the middle of the quarantine, he recorded a video pleading for the director’s cut, saying that it was most of the time this happens – and it’s not that he’s got right?

According to the The Hollywood Reporterthe conversation between Snyder and his wife, Deborah (who is a producer on the film), and the president of Warner bros., Toby Emmerich, started in November, 2019 at the latest. Zack and I have planned an exhibition of the material in the black-and-white, so some of the executives of Warner’s HBO’s Max and DC’s at the home of a couple in California.

Up to now, very little is known about the project. The valley will range between$ 20 million and$ 30 million for what Snyder has finished production, which can be released in a full, four-hour, or split into a series of six episodes.

“The best part of it is that we are able to explore these characters in ways that you don’t get into a shorter version of it,” said Snyder of the The Hollywood Reporter. “The return of the movie in this format and length, it is a movement, a courageous and unprecedented”.

Other than that, there are rumors that the “new” Justice league of america it will have the appearance of a villain, Darkseid, voiced by the actor Ray Porter (celebrating the announcement of Snyder’s-Cut, with a picture of your character). But no one knows if it will be possible to re-shoot the scenes involving Batman since Ben Affleck dropped out of the role.

The news has also reignited a move: #ReleaseTheAyerCut, which calls for Warner to release the original version of the The Squadron’s Suicide the director, David Ayer, argues that a better than the one that went to the movie theaters. The odds, however, are extremely low. Why is that? Well, you’ve already seen it The Squadron’s Suicide? It is.

If you are not confident that this is the new version of the Justice league of america it will be the best, and still is, the nose for the story, you know that there is at least some fans are happy bunch this Thursday (the 21st) someone has paid for a plane to fly over the studios of Warner bros., with a poster thanking you for the decision: