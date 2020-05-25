Sophie Turner shows barrigão of a pregnant woman by the side of Joe Jonas in Los Angeles – 13/05/2020

The actress Sophie Turner is known as Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones”, it was taken during a walk in Los Angeles (USA), together with her husband, Joe, Jonas, wearing an outfit that did not hide the barrigão of the child.

The rumors about a possible pregnancy of the couple is circulating since February, but Sophie and Joe don’t have confirmed anything officially.

THE BABY IS COMING! In the afternoon, Sophie Turner, she and her husband were seen walking down the streets of Los Angeles, and he was right to hide it in the barrigão for the baby that is coming soon.

The wedding

The actress, 24 years old, married with a member of the Jonas Brothers, 30, in may of 2019 at the latest, at a ceremony held in Las Vegas (USA). The two made it to a second party in the following year, in a castle in France.

Joe is the second of the Jonas brothers at the turn of dad. Kevin Jonas, the eldest of the three, and already has two children with his wife, Danielle, whom he married in 2009.