Sound track: 28 songs from the film “X-Men: First Class”

– ADVERTISING

A great classic from the comic books, the X-Men, released in between the months of may, June and July of 2011, the most for a film of its franchise. At the time, the longest of the north american baptized, internationally, in “X-Men: First Class”, here in Brazil, always respecting the title to the original “X-Men: First Class”, and it has a little more than 2 hours and 10 minutes in length.

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, who previously worked on the films “All is Not What it Seems” (2004), “Stardust” (2007), “Kick-Ass” (2010), and the last two Kingsman, “Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014), and “Kingsman: The Circle of Gold (the year 2017), the all-new X-Men has arrived on the big screen, bringing a story set in the 1960s, and shows how they came up with the first one in the line of heroes and also the villains that are at the top of the whole of the story.

The story happens when he and Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) meets with a child who was killed during the 2nd World War, Erik Lehnsherr (Michael Fassbender), who later was to become so popular as part of. At that time, they became friends and started to develop his powers, he is Raven Darkhölme (Jennifer Lawrence) and other mutants.

In addition to the above-mentioned actors and actresses, the cast also includes January Jones as Emma Frost, Nicholas Hoult as Hank McCoy, Jason Flemyng as Azazel, Rose Byrne as Moira MacTaggert, and many of the other names that interpret the story based on the creation of the legendary Stan Lee, writer and editor-in-american-Jack-Kirby.

The soundtrack of “X-Men: First Class,” was led by Henry Jackman, who also worked later on with director Matthew Vaughn on ‘ Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” in the fall of 2017. However, the album has 20 songs, all composed by himself, Henry Jackman, but some of the songs on that show in a long while, the film is written by and is the property of the artists, so much more. I have selected a few highlights for you to check out the logo below, but at the end of this publication you will find a playlist with the soundtrack in full, and the trailer for the series in north america- some of the tracks may not be available to you on the platform of Spotify.

Take That – Love Love

The Jarmels – A Little Bit of Soap

Chan Romero – The Hippy Hippy Shake

Booker T. & the M. G.”s – Green Onions

Thank you very much for your visit and for reading this stuff! Share it with your friends and people you know who also enjoy it The Soundtrackand keep track of the Country Music by the Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Spotify. You can also receive daily updates through email – click on here and sign up for one. If you find any errors in typing or information, please let us know by clicking on here.

Torcemos that all is well with you and your family. Don’t forget to wash your hands thoroughly and, if possible, #FicaEmCasa, but if you need to exit, don’t forget to wear your mask! Please take care of yourself.

– ADVERTISING