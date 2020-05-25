Taylor Swift’s saddle and make peace with Katy Perry in the music video for “You Need To Calm Down.”

A rainbow over the top. Thus, it can be set up in the new music video from american singer Taylor Swift. “You Need To Calm Down, “You Need to Calm down” was released Monday, packed with references to the LGBTQ. The highlight, however, is going to a cameo appearance by Katy Perry in post-production. After a feud that lasted for years, and the artists, who are already giving signs of a reconciliation, have made it clear to the fans that the relationship between these is filled with color, as well as on the internet.

In the “You Need to Calm Down,” Swift , wearing an outfit of a crisp, appear hugging and Katy Perry, who is dressed as a hamburger. In the clip, the two complement each other in a warm embrace. The artists already seem to understand that all was well between them. In the last week, I scored a Taylor in a post on Instagram. The location of the image, it is written, “Let’s Be Friends” (“Let’s just Be Friends”).

The fight with the two of you would have started in 2013, when Taylor accused Katy of “stolen” in three of her backup dancers in the tour to “Red”. Since then, the artists have sent many indirect one to the other during the interviews. The audience also thought that the “Bad Blood” (“Bad Blood”), which was launched in the year 2015, Taylor, it may have been intended to Obtain.

In addition to Katy Perry in the music video for the new song, brings a variety of other investments, particularly in the public LGBTQ, as in the example of RuPaul Charles, the drag queen and host of reality tv “Rupaul”s Drag Race,” and the four members of the “Queer Eye” on the Series.

“You Need To Calm Down” is the second single of the seventh album of Taylor’s, titled “the Lover.” The first track, “I”, in partnership with Brendon Urie, the lead singer of the band Panic! at the disco, was released at the end of April. In the clip, the song already has over 210 million views on YouTube.

Check out the music video for “You Need To Calm Down