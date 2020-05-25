The 7 stars of the music turned into dolls, funkos that you’re going to want to collect

We are sure that you have already seen the dolls, “funkos” and I didn’t know they called themselves that way. They are those little statues of the vinyl format of the “Bobblehead” (something like ‘dolls’ investment ‘ in free translation). What started out in a small town in the interior of the United States has become a global product and licensing agreements with companies such as Marvel comics, DC Comics, Lucasfilm, Sony, Paramount pictures, Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, Hasbro, Fox, Warner Bros., Disney, HBO), Peanuts, NFL, Cartoon Network, Mattel, Pokémon, and Sega’s (the list). Recently the company shared many of the details of his story in the documentary “Making Fun: the History of The Funko”, which debuted on Netflix, and it says it has produced more than 3 billion different characters. For fun, we recommend the seven dolls with rock stars to get you started in your collection (and then stop). Check it out:

1. Angus Young – AC/DC





Angus Young is a guitarist and composer, well-known for being the lead guitarist, singer-songwriter, the leader and co-founder of the hard rock band australian AC/DC power supply. Buy it from R$ 131,54.

2. Ed Sheeran





Ed Sheeran has achieved the stardom in the world with the album, cp (read “the divide”), and one of the single, “Shape of You”, he was at the top of the charts in the Uk, the US, and dozens of different countries, such as Brazil. With it, Sheeran went on to become an artist was the most successful commercially in the West, between 2017 and 2019. Buy it from R$ 99,99.

3. Freddie Mercury – Queen





Freddie Mercury’s stage name from Farrokh Bulsara, was a singer, pianist, and songwriter, known for his work with the English rock band Queen, which he joined in 1970, the year of his death. Most recently, she returned to prominence with the success of the cinebiografia’s “Bohemian Rhapsody”. Buy it from $ 119.00.

4. Chinese Democracy – Guns N’ Roses





Slash is a lead guitarist, a british-american-world-renowned as one of the members of the classical training of the band Guns ‘N’ Roses, with whom he achieved worldwide success in the late 1980’s and early 90’s. Even today, it is considered to be one of the best guitar players in the world. Buy it from R$ 159,90.

5. Elton John





The whole world knows who he’s performing with Elton John. Although cinebiografia, Rocketman, does not do justice to the artist it’s enough to say that he has released more than 40 albums and sold 300 million records. Buy it from R$ 118,90.

6. Iron Maiden





Iron Maiden is a british band of heavy metal formed in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris, formerly a member of bands Gypsy”s Kiss and Smiler. The name “Iron Maiden”, namesake of an instrument of torture in medieval times. Eddie the Head or Edward the Head, is the mascot of the living dead band of the Funko have played. Buy it from R$ 129,50.

7. The FIRST





The Kiss is a hard rock band from United States, formed in New York city in 1973 by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. Well-known around the world for their make-up, and for his family, which includes guitars, esfumaçantes, fire-breathing and blood-pirotecnias, and for other purposes. Buy it from R$ 99,50.