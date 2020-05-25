‘The avengers: Ultimatum’: alternative Designs show a different tribute to Robert Downey Jr.

All of the big Marvel comics you know that in the movies USING bring on the scenes, post-credits, at the end of their story.

In the ‘Upcoming Deadline‘ those responsible for the film have done differently, and presented the honors to each and every one of the founding members of the team, complete with signatures of their own stars.

However, the Marvel Studios he created many designs in the alternative, to pay homage to the original cast, and the MB released a couple of versions of the focus Robert Downey Jr.

Check it out, along with the official description:

Take the time to watch it:

Posted by 2019, ‘Upcoming Deadline‘ it has become the movie with highest box office of all timeThe US$ 2.8 billion), exceeding ‘Avatar‘ (US$ 2,79 billionafter a reign of almost 10 years.

Watch for our review:

After the devastating effects of the ‘The Avengers: Infinite War‘ then the Universe got destroyed, because of the Snap of his Fingers, of His, the Beyond Insane. With the help of the heroes, the survivors, the Avengers must assemble once again in order to undo the actions of the Claims, and to restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what the consequences will be ahead of them.

The cast is great account Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo’s Hairstyles, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Glenn Hughes, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper and Josh Brolinto , among other.