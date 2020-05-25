The city of St. Paul has managed to raise a little bit of social isolation on the fifth day of the “superferiado”. According to data provided by the state government, which is the index in the capital city of são paulo on a Sunday (the 24th) was at 57% – the highest of all holidays in advance, the item is optional, and the end of the week.

The anticipation of the holiday municipal for the past week, aimed at raising the rates of isolation of the social to the same levels at the end of the week, and on holidays in the past. Even though the city has fewer people moving around than in the days of the past few weeks, and the increase in the insulation, it had a high-very expressive, and just this week, it was above the minimum target of 55%.

See also:

At explains that when the lockdown can be applied to the

200 colombians await a flight to deport a foreign national at the international airport

In the State of São Paulo, the index has reached the minimum recommended amount. This past Monday (the 25th) is celebrated on the day of the Constitutional Revolution, a holiday in advance of the 9th of July. It is expected that the week will start with the less people are going out of the house.

In the State of São Paulo, 6.220 killed by the covid-a 19-a disease caused by a new coronavirus. In total, 83.625 people have been diagnosed with the disease. The city of são paulo is the epicenter of the disease, with the 49.306 confirmed cases, and 3.351 death.