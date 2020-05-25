the creator shows the list of dreams for Just

Just finished in 2015, but to this day it is one of the series most beloved of american TELEVISION, especially among the young people.
During his six seasons with the program, and the public has created a huge affection for the character, and, consequently, the actors who played.
But have you ever wondered how Glee would have been different if you had a squad with several stars in Hollywood? The creator of Glee, Ryan Murphy, has published in his Instagram a photo by playing with the imagination of the fans. In the picture, he is pictured with the cast of the series, which is stuffed with some of the biggest stars of TELEVISION and film in the world. The actress from Glee, she is preparing to become a mother
Among the stars, we have Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Robert, Pattinson, Tom Holland, Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, and much, much more. “Hopefully, a teacher Will Schuester tries to inspire a group of students in the process of reforming the old and very successful Club, Glee, the choral group of the school of McKinley,” says the synopsis of the Episode. Currently, all of the episodes of the series are shown at the Brazil open channel, and boomerang.
