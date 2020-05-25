The day of your Pride, Nerd, movies, tv shows, and books to mark the date on It

The The day of your Pride, a Nerd, or a Geek it is celebrated on the second Monday, the 25th. The date was chosen because on the 25th of may 1977, which came to theaters the first film in the franchise Star Wars: clone Wars – Star warsknown as one of the most important works in the sci-fi fans and to all those who consider themselves to be nerds and/or geeks.

The data gathered are also fans of the The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the galaxyto , Douglas Adams, was released in 1979, who joins an intergalactic journey with survival tips, humor, and sarcasm. As one of the most recommended for times of trouble, it’s a towel, and a date was awarded with the title of the Day for the Result.

The director of the School of the Marist School in the state of Parana, Marco Boin and his team of teachers, it is a good opportunity to encourage people in the pursuit of knowledgeinnovations and breakthroughs in all of these areas. “The world of science fiction is huge, and it has a lot of content to appeal to all tastes. Books, movies, or series, to bring a good dose of entertainment with the knowledge that for this period we have experienced,” he said.

Check out the list of the teaching staff of the School of Colégio Marista Paranaense is recommended:

Books

Review of the curiosities of the math – I. Stewart (Editor Leader)

The good humor of a mathematician by Ian Stewart sets the tone for the themes of the seemingly complex and brings with it facts such as, for example, that you can’t divide a number by zero-the story of Pythagoras and the theorem). Since the age of 14, the acclaimed author, who is professor emeritus at the University of Warwick (England), had been collecting in a notebook of your observations are interesting about the mathematics, which have been gathered together in this book.

A short history of nearly everything – Bill Bryson (published by Companhia das Letras)

Your lack of knowledge about the world-to-the-point-of-departure for the author and journalist Bill Bryson’s exploration of the dozens of works by the researchers, and science. Subjects that are related to the physics, geology, paleontology, and other disciplines, in the origins of the universe up to the present day, it is treated as light and laid-back. The work has been published in 29 countries and has sold 2 million copies in the united kingdom.

The buttons of Napoleon’s – Penny Le Couteur and Jay Burreson (Editor Leader)

In the tin it has to do with the failure of Napoleon in Russia in 1812 because of the buttons on the uniforms of the soldiers, they were locked in this metal, and if you esfarelavam at a low temperature. Get to know a number of episodes, historical and scientific, influenced by the groups of molecules are in the book of the professor of chemistry Penny Le Couteur and of the chemical, industrial, and Jay Burreson.

Do Android Dreams of Electric Sheep – Philip K. Dick

According to a professor of Philosophy and Sociology at the School of the Marist School in the state of Parana, He Cléder, “a book of this guy it’s a sight”. In the book, which is available only in English, but the Earth is devastated and the vast majority of the surviving population was, for all the worlds colonies. Rick Deckard is a bounty hunter whose job is to kill androids who are living illegally on the Land. His dream is to trade his sheep for pets and to the electric for a real, live animal, and he sees his chance when chosen to be chasing down other fugitives in space and time. It is at this point that he notices the similarities between androids and humans. The book served as the basis for the classic film of fiction, Blade Runner (1982), directed by Ridley Scott, and Blade Runner, 2049 (2017), which was directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Movies

Guardians of the Galaxy

The movie of Marvel comics (distributed by BuenaVista/Walt Disney world), which was launched in the year 2014. In the story of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was abducted from Earth when he was a child, and turned to raider, earning it the name of the Lord of the Stars. He steals an orb, which is the villain of the story, Ronan, you’re interested in, and it happens to be wanted for several bounty hunters. In order to escape danger, Quill joins forces with four characters outside the system, and then discovers that the ball was stolen and is unable to change the course of the universe. The group will then need to secure the object in order to save the future of the milky way galaxy. The film was the third biggest box office in that year (US$ 773 million), and is highlighted by the performances of the cast, the action sequences, the soundtrack, the visuals and the direction from James Gunn. The sequel was released in the fall of 2017, and the third film in the series does not yet have a date for release, because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Ex Machina: The Instinct Of Artificial

The main character of the film, the young programmer Caleb, is the winner of the draw to spend a few days at the home of the CEO of the company, the internet is working (sort of the Google of the drama). When he gets there, however, he discovers that it is the human component, to a test that will determine their capabilities and awareness for the robot Event. It’s just the artificial intelligence, it shows that you have more skills than Caleb’s, and is the CEO of envision. The movie is in 2015, the director of the rookie, Alex Garland, and the winner of the academy award for Best Visual Effects, as well as having been nominated for the academy award for Best Original Screenplay at the end of 2016.

However

The crisis of the natural resources on the Earth forces, a group of astronauts to check for any new home to ensure the continuation of the human species. The production of the Series, which was launched in the year 2014, was a huge success at the box office and received positive reviews in regard to the scientific accuracy, the soundtrack, the visual effects and the acting of Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, and Mackenzie Foy. He has received five academy award nominations for 2015, and won first prize in the category of visual effects.

The series

Black Mirror – The Netflix, 2011

Five years on, all are available on the streaming platform, so you have to know and think about the conflict between nature and man-made (not always good) and a state of the art technology that can be used against its creators. It’s an interesting way to look at innovation and its effects on our day-to-day.

Upload Amazon Prime, 2020

The story is set in 2033, when it is a young programmer that gets an upload to your post-life is to take advantage of an after-life, comfortable in a virtual world. In the new reality, including communication with the “real world” through the use of a smartphone. The uploading of consciousness, it must be done before the person dies, and it is sold by the companies that dominate the market, and, therefore, the life in the virtual world is not free of charge. The series, from Greg Daniels, the author of the The Officemix of comedy, romance, science fiction, and it discusses the love of the technology, and capitalism.