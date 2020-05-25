The effect of the pandemic Mark Zuckerberg is the third richest in the world

The founder of Facebook , Mark Zuckerberg has a fortune estimated to be in to 89.1 billion u.s. dollars, and it is now the third-richest in the world edit

247 The founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg is the richest. The contents of the multi-billion to the international monetary fund shows that its fortunes are now in to 89.1 billion u.s. dollars, which puts it in third place in the rankings, ahead of names such as Bernard Arnault, CEO of Louis Vuitton, and mega-investor Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway. The information is in the portal for Review.

Zuckerberg has earned almost 20 billion dollars in a single month. In the last month of his fortune, he was of 68.1 billion u.s. dollars, while Buffet had to 74,3 billion dollars, Arnault had to 80,2 billion. The crisis caused by the pandemic, the coronavirus has led Berkshire Hathaway for Buffett to lose mop49.7 billion in the first quarter of the year.

The top ten on the list are still the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, and the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, and in the second place.

To participate in the signature campaign in solidarity of the Brazil is 247. Find out more.