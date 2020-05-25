The Ex-minister to Bolivia, was detained and accused of superfaturar mouth

The ex-minister of Health of Bolivia, By Navajas, has been caught in the middle of a pandemic of the coronavirus, which has been accused of superfaturar mouth, according to the office of the Attorney General in the country.

Navajas has been fired following his arrest having been ordered on Wednesday evening (20) and, as a consequence of an investigation into the purchase of 179 of the mouth of a Spanish company, in the amount of US$ 5 million – more than double the amount previously announced.

The Attorney-General to the president, Ruddy Terrazas, told reporters on Sunday (the 24th), the judiciary has maintained Navajas, and other authorities in health care in the “preventive detention” in the wake of the hearing, which lasted 12 hours and finished early this morning.

Navajas, will be imprisoned for three months, and the other authorities for a period of six months. (With international partners)