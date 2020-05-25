The fans take on the attitude that is unexpected after the announcement of Snyder’s Cut of Justice League of america

Last week, Zack Snyder announced the arrival of his now-famous version of Justice league of america. The film’s story is a long one, so soon after the departure of Zack Snyder, Joss Whedon has taken the right direction and many of the scenes were rewritten. The final result of the production did not please the fans, and Snyder revealed that the film that has planned, it was a different story. From there, a lot of fans have begun to ask for, Warner Bros. that Snyder’s Cut of Justice League of america it was released, but the company never showed any intention that this would happen at some point.

Zack Snyder has shared several photos of the behind the scenes of the film that has planned, and the cast as well as the other people who worked on the film together with the director, and to the fans, to ask for the release of the Snyder Process. So, this past week, after the watch party, Snyder has announced that his version of the Justice League will come next year in HBO’s the Max. The project will cost around US$ 30 million, and it could be released as a movie in four hours, or a mini-series of six episodes.

With this announcement, the fans were crazy, and also to celebrate the good news, it still sent planes to fly over at Warner brothers. with a message of thanks. But some were far more in addition, it has been reported that a lot of people were breaking up, or burning their copies of Justice League of america. Check out some of the responses below:

Wb forgive me, but this series-to-burn -🙈🙈🙈🙈😬 pic.twitter.com/RkpcphdBae — Drizzd #I CAN️ZS, Green Lantern, 💚 (@Drizzdhelpsrel1) May 21, 2020

Justice league of america has raised$ 657 million at the box office in the world. The short film had in its cast, with Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Amber Heard, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, and Clarân Hinds. In the story, He decides to join a group of super-powerful to prevent an invasion by the alien. On IMDb, the film was able to note an increase of 6.4 out of 10, and on Rotten Tomatoes got a 40% approval rating from critics and a 70% approval rating from the public.

Comments