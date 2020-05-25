The film of comic books with Angelina Jolie will get that kiss gay

Since the end of last year, the president of the studios of Marvel, Kevin Feige, has said that it would bring more representation to the world of the hero. The promise begins to be fulfilled.
In addition to revealing that the Valkyrie of Thor is a lesbian, to which the executive had confirmed that The Eternal, long-lasting, with Angelina Jolie, would be the first hero of the gay’s in the MCU. Now, this character has been revealed to you.
The hero is one of those forever, and it's about Phastos, lived in by Brian Tyree Henry. The confirmation was made by the actor, Haaz Sleiman, who is the husband of the character in the movie. The artist will also give details about the relationship between the two characters. The " NewNowNext, Sleiman also explained that the couple's relationship will gain prominence. Fans of the Marvel comics, will also feature a kiss between Phastos and her husband.
"To be sure. This is an exciting and beautiful kiss. Everyone on the set to tears. For me, this is a very important and loving, as it is one family that is gay it's beautiful," said the well-known. Sleiman gave high praise to the partner in the scene. Brian Tyree Henry is such an amazing actor and he brought a lot to the beauty of the paper. At some point, I saw his eyes shining like those of a child, and I think it's important to remember this, that we, the community of LGBTQ+ as well since we were kids," finished Sleiman. "All of the Above from Marvel Studios, and it shows a very exciting time for super-heroes in the Universe, a Cinematic Marvel, aliens, ancestors, you who are living on Earth in secret for over a thousand years. After the events of the Avengers: Deadline, a tragedy that is unexpected that causes them to come out of the shadows, and come together again, on the way to the most ancient of mankind, and the Deviantes". "The cast is amazing and includes Richard Madden, as the powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as a lover of humanity, Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as a powerful cosmic being Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as a super-fast, Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry, the clever inventor of Phastos, Salma Hayak, as a wise woman and spiritual leader, Ajak, Mildred McHugh, as the eternally young woman, Spire, Don Lee and the mighty epic of Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as far Druig, and Angelina Jolie is as brave a warrior Thena. Kit Harrington, is Dane Whitman," reads the synopsis.
The plot of The Eternal states that the film is going to take place after the Upcoming Deadline, but all indications are that there will also be glimpses into the ancient past of the MCU. The Timeless hits theaters in October of this year.
