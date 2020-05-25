The life time of a coronavirus from the 16th to the 22nd of may in the year 2020; PHOTOS Coronavirus

18, 42, 19 may — Visiting with a mask, the protection observed with the famous statue representing the wolf amamentanto Romulus and Remus, the legendary founders of Rome, in the Capitoline Museums in Rome. In Italy, all the museums, we were allowed to re-open this week for the first time since the beginning of march, but only a few were able to get visitors right away because the administration was still working to put in place to stand, and, free, social, and systems-of-reservations-to schedule visits to the museum in the former epicenter of the pandemic in europe — Photo by: Alessandra Tarantino/AP

