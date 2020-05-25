The man-the Water is almost had to look closer to the comic books in ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home

On Instagram, the concept artist for the Marvel Studios, Jerad S. Marantz, has revealed that the initial ideas of the Spider-man: Far from Homethe The Man-Water it was a very the closest to the comics. However, it turned out to be dropped when the Marvel universe decided that both the Magma and Spider-Man would be the only “video games”, created by Mysterio, as an illusion.

In the comics, the Morris Bench is transformed into a Man-of Water after an experiment gone wrong, like most of the villains in the Spider-Man.

“Spider-man: Far away from Home,” he told with a Jon Watts on the way, and the return of the Tom Holland in the lead role.

Jake Gyllenhaal he played the villain Mysterio, but it’s one of the major surprises was the appearance of the J. K. Simmons as for J. Jonah Jameson.