The mansion in the$ 80-million, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner, has 10 rooms and a private cinema! Check out all the gorgeous pictures that are impressive for their size of property

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas really are expecting their first child, the baby is going to have a reception when you get back home! The real estate agent that sold the property to the couple, has released a series of photos of the interior of the rich from the mansion, valued at US$ 14 million, approximately$ 80 million, with 10 rooms, a gym and a private cinema!

The residence is located in Encino, a neighborhood here in Los Angeles, california, nearby Beverly Hills. The location is even better for them, for the neighborhood. Joe and Sophie are the only 4.8 km away from the Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Turner, Joe moved on to the second half of last year, shortly after the second one, and it’s official, marriage is for them.

The property features almost 1,400 square feet, according to the Wall Street Journal. In addition to the ten bedrooms, there are eleven full bathrooms and a guest toilet. The floors are walnut, a few doors from the sliding glass and the windows are large, letting in the light for the better part of the day.

To eat, they have a grand total of zero problems. The main kitchen is an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, european custom, and a work bench for quick meals. There is also a separate area for coffee in the morning. In addition, the house has a living / dining room with a large wine cellar, custom glass, and a large living area with a large marble fireplace.

The master suite has a vaulted ceiling, custom, other, fireplace, double closets, a balcony and a huge bathroom with sinks and a marble bath. In addition to the gym, and the cinema in particular, and the couple can still take advantage of an office with bookshelves built-in. Impossible to get bored in quarantine, by the way, right?

And that’s not all! In addition to the stunning interior, the property is a house for guests with two bedrooms, a living room, and private in your own kitchen! The back yard also consists of a swimming pool with a black background, and a spa area with space for dining, open-air “living room” outdoor living with (another) fireplace and barbecue facilities.

Check out more photos at: