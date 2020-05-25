The motivation! Watch Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” and a life of fitness, to which he invites you on the Instagram

© Instagram / Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnsonpopularly known as The Rock, or in the English language-La Roca (cape Roca) is one of the players most beloved to the motion picture industry. Because of their versatility and talent, he has won the hearts of his followers.

The ex-wrestler in the WWE still insist on good habits in order to lead a healthy life, so it is not strange to see that you share their lives with their social networks, or shows up at 5:30 in the morning, and he is now preparing his morning coffee with a protein. .





At this time, La Roca, I wanted to raise awareness among its 184 million viewers, which is motivated to work hard at it, in spite of their confinement. And because of this, he said: “It seems like an eternity, but the time has come to rise up and create our new set of rules”then he took a number of steps to be followed.

On the other hand, if things continue without any of the coronaviruses, and today, we’d be talking about Fast & Furious 9, which yesterday would have been a great film. It was moved to April 2021. This would not be the only film in california on the waiting list.





… But The Rock will actually be in the ninth episode? We are asking this is due to a great deal to ensure that the character of Luke Hobbs would have no part in this film. From what we know, and he knew that Vin Diesel and the voice actor for the success they have had a falling out towards the end of the movie.

But there are also rumours of a reconciliation, which is already in a video In the I said to Diesel fuel: “I’ll see you soon, Toretto”. The one that most fans of the franchise believe that this whole conflict is just a hook to generate expectations about the movie, you know? ” advertisements.





The fact is that, in any case, the main protagonist of Jumanji: In the Jungle, you do not need the film to be shown, because, as we all know, your character, along with Vanessa Kirby, Jason Statham, have his own spin-off called Fast & Furious: Hobbs, & Shaw, which is similar to the universe, and in the past year and have had a great response after its premiere.

Share It FIRST:

TW.

FL