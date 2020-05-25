The netizens extol Stranger Things, after NASA, pointing out the possibility of a parallel universe

The NASA it has detected some evidence that would indicate the possibility of the existence of a parallel universe where the known laws of physics do not work the same way. The news spread quickly through social networks and earned several praises for the series Stranger Thingsthat has become a huge phenomenon in the world, and deals with the same subject matter.

A team of scientists from NASA have reported evidence on the continent of Antarctica, which may indicate the existence of a possible parallel universe where the laws of physics, they would be opposed to our own. The experts were carrying out an experiment with the Antenna for Exciting Surge in the continent of Antarctica (Anita) in order to detect a steady “wind” of particles in space, when they were surprised by the loud noise coming out of the Ground, that caught our attention, because these particles, called neutrinos subatômicos, they have the energy and the mass are so low that they would be stopped by solid elements as if they were on the Ground.

Here’s a surprise: the analysis of the data collected by the antenna, it was found that the particles were coming out of the snow…. It’s a behavior that’s unusual for the laws of physics, and is a strong indicator of the existence of a parallel universe. One of the lead researchers on the project, Anita, Peter Gorham, also an expert on the particles in the other universe, it would state the opposite in the us. “In this world-the power of positive, negative, left, right, and up the long walk to the back.

Among all the discussions on this topic, there is also the possibility of the failure of Anita at the time, as well as the possible discovery of a new particle in the space are able to enter into the Land, and other factors that have yet to be dialogados, and catalogued in the context of science.