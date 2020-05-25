The new album from Kanye West is to be expected

© Instagram / Kanye-West –

It seems that a new album is in the Kanye West it will be released in the near future. The artist’s film and video, Arthur Jafa said, the Instagram, in conversation with the French artist Michèle Lamy, who had been working on a new music video for Kanye west, who is expected to be launched in a timely manner. He has also released the name of the album, and it’s supposed to close to the project Said.

Kanye West apparently, it remains in the movie for the religious. After his last solo album “Jesus Is King” and “Jesus Is Born” the Choral Service on a Sunday, it is said that the new album from Yeezy is “God’s own country”. Arthur Jafa he delivered this news, without hesitation, when Michèle Lamy has asked you about your video project.

“It’s a new album from him. It calls itself ‘God’s Country’, and this is likely to be the first single from the band, I think. I don’t know if I should not announce or whatever it is. Perhaps I reveal too much”.

Jafa, he added that he did not know when the album or first single will be released. I can only imagine what the video for it will drop “the next week”. Arthur Jafa, and Kanye West they are not coming together for the first time: to the video maker you used for the banner “Ultra-Prime” from the West, in a short “Love Is the Message, and The Message Is Death.”. He has also produced videos for Solange Knowles, and Jay-Z in the past.

Y, and the Statement that Jesus is the king part II, coming soon.

News-on tennis shoes are directly from the film, Christopher Blumenthal, of the, Dead Stock, Sneakerblog, we have brought a selection of his releases, to favorites from the beginning of April. With new Colourways, and a collection of exciting and classy in the future. There is also a direct line of sight of may, in the end. Pooper: it Will be cold.

After a brief rest, the outline of the shoes, it’s back to you, and we are pleased to introduce our favorite sneakers, from April to later in this article. But that’s not all, because after that, your Jordan 5 Fire Red dropped at the end of last week, let’s take a further look at the sneaker releases in may.

Share It FIRST:

TW.

FL