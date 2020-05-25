The song, which was knocked out by DaBaby challenge ‘the gang’ on the song for a fight in the street

It seems that the problems are still chasing DaBaby.

Almost a year after being knocked out by DaBaby is in a shopping center on the North Carolina-based rapper Cam Coldheart wants to match up with the hitmaker “BOP”. And it’s not just with DaBaby, but all of the team at the label of the music of the South Coast Music Group.

A year later, I want to make it known, from now on, I know it, I’ve got 10 years of my career, I’m going to undo any one of these niggas,” he says Coldheart in a video from Instagram is shared on Friday (may 22). “Because no one wants to fight.”

“No weapons, no struggle! You yourselves, brothers, know that it’s not they didn’t win. It is for this reason that you have to arm it for me, they need to hire security and put up with the monster right behind you so I attack you” – he said. “None of these niggas can see me. I am a real gorilla in this example. Here’s my challenge to you, bro! Any one of these, the brothers, fight with me!” Blac Zacc, you said my name in a song. For any of you to come to see you, man. Fight! Any of you guys want to do this, damn the truth…. You can write to”

Coldheart, and DaBaby fight in Charlotte for years, with things coming to light in the last year in the store of Louis Vuitton in the SouthPark Mall. In the video, Coldheart, can be seen in antagonizando DaBaby, call it a “bitch”. DaBaby, then call the Cam from “freaked out” because there is no police inside the store before the Coldheart give you the first punch. After a few moments, Coldheart, can be seen lying face-down, blood-stained, with their pants falling down to her knees.

“Huh, Cam Coldheart, lady Cam, Coldheart?” DaBaby has said it in the video. “I’m a real nigga. I hit on them! I do! I am for real. Stop by to play games with me, boy. Take your pants off, boy!” Cam denied, routinely, and that was shown in the video: – how the fight really happened, saying that the two men had beaten him, and in a recent video, saying that it was a fake. Right now it looks like he changed his mind.

DaBaby, or any staff member of the SCMG, have responded to the challenge of Editing.