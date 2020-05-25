The squad as a Suicide bomber, the David Ayer-reveals the inception of the original Cara Delevingne

© Instagram / Cara Delevingne

After the announcement of the Justice League from Zack Snyder, and the fans of the Squad-Suicide have begun to talk about the possibility of a Ayer’s Cut even was an official statement later on AT&T.

Director David Ayer has denied the existence of this version of the film, but in the meantime, he’s having fun by revealing non-public information about the movie, in those times, such a scene is too dark with the Joker, Jared Leto, and now it’s even a scene in the opening. seen it before, directed by Cara Delevingne.

As you can see at the bottom of the article, a fan tweeted to the Ayer, revealing that the movie originally was to open with a scene of a much longer, dedicated, June Moone, and his discovery of the Enchantress, before the sequence for the opening credits. Ayer responded in the affirmative, adding: “The Enchantress / June Moone was a part of a lot more robust in my season,”he says.

The squadron Bombers went through several changes before it hits theaters in 2016, but, unlike in Snyder, the director, has always been on the side of the film. “This is the part of the movie is to me. There is no alternate version of the film, and the film’s cast is, the movie”said Ayer in the fall of 2017. I think it is one of the most difficult things to write, shoot, and drive. in a movie, you get to see many beautiful scenes that you love and which do you think would be great, but we still need to rule out: in the film, it’s a dictatorship, not a democracy, and just because something is pretty and charismatic doesn’t mean they will survive in the final Assembly. “

Recently the director tweeted: “I do love you Warner Bros. It was always in my house. I respect and support totally the amazing, the way that DC is taking under the direction of the studio. My cut from the Squad the Suicide can remain for ever one. the voice, and that’s okay. “



