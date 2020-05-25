The story of Van Helsing, meet Jason Momoa actor from Game of Thrones

According to Deadline, Momoa and Dinklage have been assigned as allies, they are reluctant to a new story in the stories for Van Helsing, the author, Bram Stoker, to be titled the Good, the Bad & Undead.

This version is the one that is described by the website as “a Midnight run in the world of Bram Stoker, where the renowned vampire hunter Van Helsing (Dinklage) welcomes a vampire reformed (Momoa) as a partner.

Together, they are running a scam in many cities, but it’s a bounty placed on the head of a vampire in two places in the line of fire of several enemy.

See also: