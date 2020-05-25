The top 5 haircuts for older women

There are a few styles that highlight the natural beauty and to give the appearance of being more harmonious. In the following, you will discover how to these hairstyles enhance the look of the women over the age of 50.

Bob style

The bob cut is ideal for women who love short hair. This is achieved by cutting the hair up to chin level, and, if desired, by adding layers at the ends.

So the faces are rounded, it is recommended that if you brush from side to side to create the effect of the stretch.

Cut it in layers

If you prefer long hair, create layers on medium to long term. This will add movement and texture to your hair to create more volume on the sides of her cheeks.

If you want to, you can follow up on the cut with a fringe, a side, or leave it to the length of the normal and follow it up with a color.

Asymmetrical cut

The asymmetric cuts give the appearance of being more youthful and the modern. This is achieved by cutting off most of the back leaving the front longer to to create a line profile of the diagonal.

This style can be either bold or subtle, and can be worn just below the jaw and above the shoulders.

Hair cut with bangs.

To change the look and feel of your hair, you can add a fringe for a curtain, that is, the shortest in the middle and longer on the sides.

This will help to frame your face and create the effect of the elongation on the faces of the round.

This classic cut can be a great way to change your look. It consists in trimming the hair on the back and on the sides, leaving the front a little bit longer.

In addition to providing a youthful appearance, this cut is perfect for the warm weather, and can be easily styled.

